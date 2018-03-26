Florence (Brounko) Treinen, 88, Brush, Colorado

Florence (Brounko) Treinen, 88 of Brush, Colorado and formerly of Bayard and Sidney died Thursday, March 22, 2018 at the Sunset Manor Nursing Home in Brush.

Florence Katherine Fries was born November 23, 1929 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of John and Katie (Knaub) Fries. The family moved to Bayard in 1933. She attended school there, graduating from Bayard High School in 1948.

On March 28, 1954 she was united in marriage to Louis Brounko and they had one daughter Amanda. They lived on farms at Broadwater and Bridgeport where they raised hogs. They sold the farm in 1981 and moved to Minatare. After her husband’s death in 1985, she moved to Sidney in 1990.

On May 11, 1991 she married Matt Treinen. He preceded her in death in 2006.

After suffering a stroke in 2010 she ultimately moved to the care facility in Brush.

Florence enjoyed quilting and won many awards with her quilts. She always had a garden and loved to cook. Holidays at her home were special times. She was especially devoted to her grandchildren.

Survivors include two grandchildren: John Swires and wife Cindy of Sidney, NE and Mindy Catron and husband Neal of Boston, MA; five brothers: Edward, Larry and Jack Fries all of Scottsbluff, NE, Marvin Fries of Greeley, CO and Clarence Fries of Lakewood, CO; two sisters: Susan Ross of Sidney, NE and Dorothy Frick of Johnstown, CO; 7 Great-grandchildren and 3 Great, great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, both husbands and her daughter Amanda Wright.

