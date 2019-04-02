Florence Larson, 92, Dalton

FLORENCE LARSON, 92, of Dalton passed away at her home on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Survivors include (1) daughter: Connie Yamt and husband Bill; (1) son: Duane Schilz; (2) sisters: Dorothy Kettler and Josephine “Joe” Salmonson; (5) grandchildren; (5) great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney with Fr. C.P. Varchese officiating.

Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Wednesday from 1-6 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Florence’s name to the donor’s choice.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service is in charge of Florence’s care and funeral arrangement.