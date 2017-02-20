Florence Ruth Spurgin-Adkisson, 80, Scottsbluff

Florence Ruth Spurgin-Adkisson, 80, of Scottsbluff, died Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehab. A memorial service will be held this week at Scottsbluff Care and Rehab. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Florence was born May 26, 1936 in Torrington, Wyoming to Willard Hardy Spurgin and Annie Florence (Burgher) Spurgin.

She resided at Golden Living Center in Scottsbluff where she made many friends with residents and staff.

Florence is now with her Heavenly Father. She was a member of First Assembly of God.

Survivors include her children, Max Cunningham of Fresno, CA and Rick Adkisson of Winter Haven, FL; sister, Shirley Strong of Scottsbluff; brother, Doyle (Linda) Cox of Anderson, CA; grandchildren, Dawn Rosene, Shauna Saladin, Roy, Daniel, Jessica, Erica and Samantha Adkisson, and TJ and Alisa Keen; eleven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; nieces and nephews, Mike Strong, James Strong, Annette Gonzales, Chris Scala, and Rodney, Brad and Jason Cox.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Anna Mae Saladin; granddaughter, Krista Cunningham; sisters, Wanda Ann Spurgin and Donna Cox; and husbands, William Cunningham and Donald Adkisson.