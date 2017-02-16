Florinda Villar – Loving Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma, Mother in Law, Sister, Aunt, and friend returned to her heavenly home on the morning of February 13, 2017. Her devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 20, 2017 at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Scottsbluff with Reverend Michael Wetovick officiating. Burial will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be from 1-6 PM on Sunday with a Rosary at 6 PM both held at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Florinda was born in Pueblo Colorado, on October 26, 1941, to Gabino Gallardo and Mary Gonzalez and received her early education in Mitchell schools, graduating from Mitchell high school. She was united in holy matrimony to Arthur Villar on August 6, 1970, at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Their union was blessed with a large and loving family and they made their home in Scottsbluff, Ne.

Her Christian life was as beautiful as her smile. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. As she would say, “I love you a lot, a lot, a lot!” She found joy from the simplest things in life: family, going for a ride, lemon meringue pie, ice cream, singing, playing her guitar, and drawing. She held her family close to her heart and will be deeply missed.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children (spouses): step-son Arthur Jr., and step-daughters Mary, Christine, Renee of Wichita, son Paul Scottsbluff, Ne., Robert (Sherri) Denver, Co., Arthur (Ex Wife Tami) Gering Ne., and daughters Margarita (Joe) Scottsbluff, Ne. and Guadalupe (Dean) in Gering, Ne. Her life was blessed with many grandchildren: Jessica, Melissa, Robert, Tyler, Shiloh, Nicholas, Maya, Carlie, Kaylee, Jazmin, Brandon, Skyler, Brasen, Jayden, Jordan, and great grandchildren: Audianna, Topher, Ivee, Jaxon, and Jameson.

She was preceded in death by grandbabies Jaxon and Skyler, brother Gabino, husband Arthur, her parents, and infant sister Lupe.