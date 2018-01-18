Floyd Wayne Wilkie, 84

Floyd Wayne Wilkie, age 84, passed away unexpectedly at his home near Lake Minatare, Nebraska on Saturday, January 13, 2018. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Central Church of Christ in Gering, Nebraska with Pastor Herb Rainey officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be Thursday 1-7 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials can be made to the YMCA. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Floyd was born May 5, 1933 in Denver, Colorado to Carman Loraine Ricketts and lived most of his young life with his grandmother in Alliance, Nebraska where he attended school before moving to Scottsbluff and graduating from high school.

He married Lois Ann Engelhaupt while they were teenagers on July 5, 1950, and their marriage was in its 68th year at his passing. He was employed in those early months at Woolworth in Scottsbluff but needed something better to support his wife and soon to be first child the next year. Later, then in the first year they were married, Floyd applied for and was accepted into the US Air Force where he began a lifetime of service to his country. Basic training took Floyd to Florida while his wife stayed here in Nebraska until their first daughter was born and then they were all in Florida together the following year. He spent 25 years in the US Air Force before retiring as a captain. During his service he spent time in the Philippines, Germany, Thailand and several locations in the US; specially, Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, Washington DC, Wyoming and Nebraska. Floyd took college classes in most of the places where he was stationed. Following his “retirement”, he worked 20 years for the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s department as a deputy. He enjoyed these many years in the valley with his family, fishing, wave running, snowmobiling and YMCA exercising. Floyd also enjoyed watching Nebraska football and old western movies, cutting wood, walking through the state park and taking trips with his wife and family. He belonged to the motorcycle club, the snow mobile club and the VFW.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Lois; daughters, Kathy Ann (Donald) Campbell and Cindy Lou (Daniel) Boppre; son Randall Wayne Wilkie; grandsons, Mark Campbell, Rick Campbell and Jack Wayne Wilkie; great grandchildren Skyler Campbell, Avery Campbell and Regan Campbell; sister Gail Taylor; sisters-in-law Louise Morris, Jeanine Hall, Pat (Art) Deys, Sandra (Bill) Vaughan; brother-in-law Ron (Cheryl) Engelhaupt; plus, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother, four brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.