Funeral services for FRAN K. JOHNSON, 67, will be held at 2pm Thursday, July 5, 2018 at the Rendevous Center at the Goshen County Fairgrounds with Pastor Tom Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the Yoder Cemetery. Fran died June 27, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family to assist with funeral expenses would be appreciated. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am to noon at the funeral home and the casket will be closed at the service. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Fran was born March 30, 1951 in Torrington, Wyoming the daughter of James and Delores (Allen) Marsh. She grew up and received her education in Torrington and Lingle, Wyoming. She worked at a feedlot near Morrill, Nebraska. She married Jim Werner and they later divorced. She started working at Holly Sugar factory where she worked her way up to the packaging department. She retired in 2014 due to health issues. Fran also worked breaking and training horses.

Fran had a way with and enjoyed working with animals of any kind. She was an avid team roper and was very devoted to her family and dearly loved by them. She also enjoyed working with the 4-H kids and their horses.

Fran is survived by her daughter Jamie Tippetts of Yoder, Wyoming; four grandsons Cody Johnson of Torrington, Wyoming, Sterling Johnson, Kannon Tippetts and Talon Tippets all of Yoder; and two brothers Jim (Kristy) Marsh of Myrtle Beach, North Carolina and Craig Marsh of Torrington. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Tom Kincannon; and an infant sister.