Frances Auditore, 63, Sidney

Frances Auditore, 63 of Sidney, Nebraska died Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Lutheran Memorial Hospital in Denver, Colorado.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no formal services held. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.

Frances Carmela Auditore, the daughter of Salvatore and Clarice (Bratz) Auditore was born September 7, 1953 at Tacoma, Washington. Her father was employed by Boeing Corporation and the family moved a lot. While he was involved with the missile sites in western Nebraska they lived in Kimball, Nebraska. It was at this time; in 1974 she became a resident with O.H.D. in Sidney and has lived here since.

She is survived by two sisters: Dorothy Christianson of Lisbon, ND and Anna Swanson of Yakima, WA; two brothers: John Auditore of Maple Valley, WA and Frank Auditor of Puyallup, WA; her very special friend Tawney Staab of Sidney, NE and numerous friends who were her Sidney family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Auditore family.