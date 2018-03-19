Frances Fay (Bowness) Bilby, 91

Frances Fay (Bowness) Bilby, age 91, passed away at Skyview of Bridgeport Nursing Home in Bridgeport, NE on March 15, 2018. Memorial services will be held at Bridgman Funeral Home, 824 Main St. in Bridgeport, NE on Wednesday March 21st at 2PM MST. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Mound City, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Oswald’s in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 30996 X Avenue, Skidmore, MO 64487. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

She was born on February 24th, 1927 at the family farm southeast of Fairfax, MO to John Edward and Gladys Fay (Cheeseman) Bowness. Frances attended local grade schools and graduated from Fairfax High School with the class of 1945.

She was married to Bobby Lewis Bilby, May 18th, 1946 at St. Oswald’s in the Field Episcopal Church at Skidmore, MO. Frances was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Sidney, NE for many years. She was on the church board.

She was a hair stylist owning her own shop for several years. She was also a notable cook owning and operating several cafes in Nebraska and Missouri. She worked for Ball Real Estate and later Woods Brother’s Realty at Lincoln, NE, as a realtor for a number of years before retiring and moving to Sidney, NE to be close to her sons and their respective families. She did summer employment at Yellowstone National Park for two summers and 9 summers at Mt. Rushmore. She enjoyed working in the gift shop mostly in the jewelry department.

She enjoyed following her husband, sons and grandchildren’s rodeo activities.

Survivors are sons Robert Matthew (Rae) of Waverly, KS, Bert Lee (Dawn) of Chadron, NE, daughter-in-law Deanne M. Bilby of Bridgeport, NE, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and sister Margaret Hannah Graves of Fairfax, MO. as well as several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, son John S. Bilby III, two brothers, William Anderson and John Franklin Bowness, sister Mary Catherine Ball and nephew David Joseph Ball.