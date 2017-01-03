Frances Kaye Meter, 71, Minatare

Frances Kaye Meter, 71, of Minatare, died Friday, December 30, 2016 at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Hope Congregational Church in Bayard with Pastor Ted Meter officiating. Visitation will be from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Frances’s honor be made in care of the family. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Frances was born May 22, 1945 in Scottsbluff to Edward and Eva (Fritzler) Brehm. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her flower garden and helping in any way she could. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

Frances is survived by her husband Richard; son Troy (Jennifer) Meter and son Benjamin; daughter Jody (Michael) McCoy and children Macrissa and Cadence; sisters Verna Hart of Aurora, CO, Sandra (Bill) Gettman of Lincoln, NE, Linda (Gary) Schneider of Des Moines, IA, and Pam (Bill) Bolinger of Douglas, NE.

Her parents, sister Loretta, brother Larry and several nieces and nephews preceded her in death.