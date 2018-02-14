Frances Louise (Treblik) Zapp, 78, Bridgeport

Frances Louise (Treblik) Zapp, 78, died Sunday, February 11th, 2018 at her home in Bridgeport. Her funeral service will be held at 11AM Friday, February 16th at Messiah Lutheran Church in Broadwater with Ann Bairn, PMA and Pastor Tim Glendening officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-8PM at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel with family present from 6-8PM. Memorials may be left in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left by visiting Fran’s tribute page at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Fran was born September 26, 1939 in Chappell, NE to Floyd and Agnes Treblik. She grew up in Lodgepole and graduated from Lodgepole High School in 1956. She married Bob Zapp on November 5, 1960. The couple had three children together, daughters Kris and Sheri and son, Robb. Frances was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bridgeport for many years before transferring to Messiah Lutheran Church in Broadwater.

She worked in Sidney for the Clerk of the District Court of Cheyenne County, held a similar position in Box Butte County, worked for a manufacturing company in Alliance, and eventually for Judge Macon in Morrill County. After her kids were born, Frances found jobs that would allow her to spend the most time taking care of her family. She weighed beet trucks annually and did bookkeeping for various businesses. She started her tax business nearly 50 years ago in the basement of her home.

Fran enjoyed her tax clients tremendously and looked forward to that time of year. She was not afraid to take on “those bastards at the I.R.S.” She was a past president of the Bridgeport School Board and served for several years on the Morrill County Election Board and the Selective Service Board.

She loved going to her bridge club, playing slot machines at the casinos and watching Fox News. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was extremely proud of her grandkids and experienced the joy of becoming a great-grandma just two days before she died.

Fran is survived by her kids, Kris (Justin) Williams of Broken Bow, NE, Sheri Zapp of Phoenix, AZ, and Robb (Shar) Zapp of Phoenix, AZ; grandkids Jared (Elizabeth) Williams of Stella, NE, Colton (Debra Wray) Williams of Gretna, NE, Kylie (Michael Burnett) Williams of Omaha, NE, Tatum Zapp, Megan Zapp and Emma Zapp, all of Phoenix, AZ; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Rose Williams of Stella, NE. Fran is also survived by her sister Pat (Joe) Anthofer of Omaha, NE, stepdaughter Barb Phillips of Dallas, TX, stepson Jeff Zapp of Enid, OK, step-granddaughters Lindsay (Ryan) Matthewson and Ashley (Brent) Curtis of Allen, TX, step great- grandkids McKayla, MacKenzie, Karter and Hayden, all of Allen, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother and sister, her husband Bob, her brother Lawrence Treblik, and sister Cecilia Michelman.

Fran was extremely grateful for her very good friends, relatives and neighbors that made sure she was able to stay in her own home until her passing, including Roy and Roxanne McCarty, Gary and Judy Oltmann, Dan and Chris Krentz, and Teresa and Rick Vogt.