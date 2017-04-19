Francine D. Tibbs, 66, Oshkosh

Francine D. Tibbs, 66, of Oshkosh passed away from cardiac arrest awaiting bypass surgery Friday morning, April 14, 2017 at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.

Francine was born February 2, 1951 in McKeesport, PA to Frances Johanna and Paul Leonard Cupp.

Francine started life in Pennsylvania, but at a young age moved to East Palo Alto where she lived until completing high school at Ravenswood High in 1969.

At that time, already a mother of two and in the midst of a divorce, Francine moved to Sunnyvale, CA with her parents and worked different jobs until working her way up to becoming an engineer, working for semiconductor plants to designing animatronics for Chuck E. Cheese during the Silicon Valley boom.

Francine’s loves were music and California beaches. Francine volunteered for many years as a radio DJ and general manager at KKUP in Cupertino, CA where she earned the name “Sister Fran”.

Francine has lived in many communities and touched many lives, from California to Klamath Falls, OR to Portland, OR ending up in Oshkosh, NE in 2012.

Francine was proceeded in death by her parents Frances and Paul Cupp and her eldest son Sherwood Tibbs.

Francine is survived by her daughter Stacey Godoy, son in law Charles Kleist, grandson Gustavo Godoy his wife Jackie Godoy there 2 children Isaac and Jacen Godoy, grandchildren J.A.K. Kleist, Zoe Johanna Godoy, DonDiego Godoy and Dartanyen Godoy. Her youngest son James Stanley, siblings Armella, Shirley, Barbara, Carlo and Judy. Also many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Francine will be missed by many.