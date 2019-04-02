Francisco Julian Rodriguez, 73, Gering

Francisco Julian Rodriguez, 73, of Gering, passed away on April 1, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 Am on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Christ The King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Burial with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. The Rosary will be recited at 6 PM on Thursday at Christ The King Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 1-4 PM on Thursday at Gering Memorial Chapel and at the church prior to the Rosary Service. Memorials may be given to Boy Scout Troop #17 or Christ The King Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Frank was born February 1, 1946 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Julio and Isabel (Perez) Rodriguez. He received his education in Gering, graduating with the Class of 1964. He enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard on December 6, 1965 and served for 35 years until his honorable discharge on December 5, 2001. Frank was united in marriage to Gloria Hernandez on November 6, 1965 at Gering. The couple made their home in Gering all their married lives.

Frank worked at various companies, retiring from Regional West Medical Center. He was an active member of Christ The King Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council # 10285, and the Gering American Legion Post #2. He loved to watch Nebraska football, Western Nebraska Pioneer Baseball, and NCAA and NBA basketball.

Frank was loved by all who knew him and always had a smile on his face.

Frank is survived by his wife Gloria Rodriguez of Gering; children: Francisco J. Rodriguez II of Cheyenne, WY, Samuel (Alice) Rodriguez of Omaha, Denise A. Rodriguez (Efrain Santoyo) of Cheyenne, WY, and Andrew P. (Jessica) Rodriguez of Cheyenne, WY; grandchildren Kayleigh (Adam) Larson, Bobbyjo Rodriguez, Chelsey Rodriguez, Tyler Rodriguez, Carina Colin (Noe Monsivais), Genaro Colin, Efrain Santoyo Jr., Ramiro Santoyo, Abbigail Rodriguez, and Kurtis Rodriguez; great-grandchildren Clare, Luke, and Benjamin Larson, Jedediah Rodriguez, and Lilia, Saul, and Vianey Monsivais; sister Mary Ellen Garcia of Denver, CO; brothers Mark (Jennie) Rodriguez of Denver, CO and Anthony (Ginger) Rodriguez of Maryland; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, sister Phyllis Ramirez, and mother and father-in-law Josephine and Lorenzo Hernandez.