Frank Calise, 46, Kimball

Frank Calise, 46, of Kimball, died at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball. Memorials have been established to the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department.

Frank Paul Calise, II was born in Kimball, Nebraska on February 3, 1970, the son of Frank and Susan (Adams) Calise. He was raised

in Kimball and graduated from the Kimball High School in 1988. Frank attended Chadron State College and received a teaching

degree in history. He returned to Kimball and went to work for Cabela’s processing guns for each of their retail locations. He then

went to work for Black Hills Energy as a furnace tech in Kimball. He enjoyed spending time riding his four wheeler, going toauctions and hunting. Frank was a sports fan; his favorites were the Huskers and watching any soccer game. He was very family oriented and enjoyed time with family and friends. He was dedicated to his work and did the best at his job.

Survivors include his niece Assunta (Mark) Nelson of Kimball, NE., and uncle Steve (Jan) Adams of Chandler, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents.