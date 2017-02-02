Frank Lee Short, Jr., 54, Scottsbluff

Frank Lee Short Jr., 54, of Scottsbluff Nebraska went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Mitchell Care Center. Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 2:00PM with Reverend Jeffery Grams officiating. Dugan Kramer is in charge arrangements.

Frank is proceeding in death by his parents, Frank and Margaret Short, and is survived by his brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff and his friends at Region I Office of Human Development for bringing Frank many years of happiness.