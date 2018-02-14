Frank T. Vallejo, 88, Scottsbluff

Frank T. Vallejo, 88, of Scottsbluff, died Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff surrounded by his loving family. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, Feb 19, 2018 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Jonathan Sorensen as Celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church from 1 – 7 with a Rosary Service following. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank’s honor be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is assisting with arrangements.

Frank was born October 17, 1929 in Paducha, TX to Guadalupe and Francisca (Torres) Vallejo. He was one of 15 children and traveled around the United States with his family until settling in Alliance, Nebraska. Here he met the love of his life, Marjorie Elliott, and they were married on March 21, 1949. Frank worked various jobs in his lifetime. He worked as a farm hand, field worker, tree trimmer, janitor, gardener, and worked many years at a meat packing plant. He was not one to sit idle. On his days off, he spent time with his wife Margie working on various projects around their home and in their yard. Over the years, between Frank and Margie, they won several awards for their yard.

Frank will be greatly missed for his kind orneriness. Frank is survived by his daughters Diann (Wolfe) Gitschel, Kristie (Kat) Vallejo, and his son Rick (Evelyn) Vallejo, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, 4 sisters, and 2 brothers.

Frank is proceeded in death by his wife of 66 years, Marjorie (Elliott), his two sons Danny and Johnny Vallejo, his two granddaughters Sherry Gitschel and Rikki Cano, and great-granddaughter Erin Vallejo, his parents, 5 brothers and 3 sisters.