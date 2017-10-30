Frankie Allen Marez, 42, Gering

On Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 our Lord gave Frankie Allen Marez, age 42 of Gering, Nebraska eternal rest and peace in a room filled with sunshine and his family by his side.

A Rosary Service will be held Thursday, November 2nd at 7:00 pm and a Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 3rd at 10:30 am both at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Mike McDonald officiating.

Visitation will be held at Gering Memorial Chapel on Wednesday from 1-7 pm and at Christ the King Catholic Church on Thursday from 1-7 pm.

Frank was born to Sonny and Lili (Gutierrez) Marez Sr. on July 30th, 1975 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He graduated from Gering High School in 1994 and attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska.

Many didn’t know Frank’s personal health struggles because he was a private man with a wit about his circumstances. His legacy will be his fatherhood, his humor, his love of music, and being involved in sports with his brother, cousins and many friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and especially his two children and being a special Uncle to his nephews and nieces.

Frank was a genuine person; he never knew a stranger and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed but the family is comforted knowing he is in a better place with his Father God and family members who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his two children, Jayden and Addison; his parents; sister Melissa (Sis) and Ernie Aguallo, and brothers Sonny Jr (aka Ben) and Nick (Brittany) Marez; nephews Zach, Caleb and Dylan; nieces Jayse and Ayve (his best friend) and all his extended family that he loved and cherished.