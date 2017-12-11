Fred Kraus, 94, Scottsbluff

Fred Kraus, 94, of Scottsbluff, went to be with his Lord Jesus on Friday, December 8, 2017 at The Residency in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Casual dress is welcomed. Inurnment will be held at a later date at East Lawn Cemetery north of Minatare. There will be no visitation and cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Zion Evangelical Church or the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Fred was born December 11, 1922 in Minatare to Gottlieb and Minnie (Ehler) Kraus. Fred began farming in 1941.

He married Irene Keller in 1942 and two sons were born to this union: Gary and Rick Kraus. Fred owned and operated Fairview Grocery (Bunk’s Place) in Minatare for two years and continued farming until moving into Scottsbluff in 1979. Fred then started a trucking company hauling beets for Great Western Sugar.

Fred loved boating, camping, fishing and water skiing with his family and friends. He and Irene joined RV groups and enjoyed years of traveling and camping with fellow RV enthusiasts.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 75 years, Irene; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and June (Griffin) Kraus; daughter-in-law, Joani (Reynolds) Kraus; two grandchildren, Todd A. Kraus and Eric M. Meadows (Olivia); and four great grandchildren, Jonah, Carrie, Cody and Vanessa.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Gottlieb and Minnie Kraus; his eldest son, Gary Kraus; granddaughter, Vonda (Kraus) Zamarripa; and five sisters, Wilma, Emma, Molly, Dorothy and Millie.