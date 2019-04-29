Frieda Weimer, 91, Scottsbluff

Frieda Weimer, 91, of Scottsbluff, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Gering Zion Church with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Frieda was born September 19, 1927 in Scottsbluff to Henry and Amalia (Webber) Gantz. She attended school in Minatare.

Frieda married Raymond Weimer on May 21, 1944 in Scottsbluff. Five children were born to this union.

Frieda enjoyed many hobbies including golfing and cooking. She also loved playing cards with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Gering Zion Church.

Frieda’s faith was strong, and the foundation of her family. She and Raymond created a legacy that will live on through the love they shared.

Survivors include her sons, Steve (Cheryl) Weimer and Eugene (Georgetta) Weimer both of Gering; daughter, Kathy (David) Lofing of Pensacola, Florida; daughter in law, Grace (Jim) Weimer-Kelley; fourteen grandchildren; thirty-five great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; along with many extended family members and friends.

Frieda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; sons, Fritzie and Tim; great grandson, Nathan Lofing; seven sisters; and four brothers.