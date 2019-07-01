Gabriel Castañon, 44, Gering

Funeral services for Gabriel Castañon, age 44 of Gering, NE who died Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center from a long battle with congestive heart failure.

Services will be held Wednesday, July 3rd at 10 AM at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Brandon Yuill officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 am to 7 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

He was born October 11, 1974 in Scottsbluff to Victoria Zamarripa & Luis Castañon. Attending Gering Public Schools, then studying Culinary Arts in Texas, going on to be a top chef at many 5* restaurants & country clubs. He helped teach classes at Scottsbluff high school for culinary arts as well. Playing baseball as a child, he then continued his passion by coaching it.

Survivors include his Parents, Sister Rebecca Robles, Brother Louie Castañon, Daughters McKenzie, McKayla, Aubrielle, Auraceli, Iliana & Son Gabriel.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Asencion & Indalecio Zamarripa, Antionia Castañon, cousins Mario Alvarado Jr, Jesse Alavarado and Leonore Saenz.