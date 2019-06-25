Garrett Lee Dudden, 82, Scottsbluff, formerly of Bayard, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff surrounded by his family. Per his request cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Broadwater with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corps. In lieu of flowers, Garrett has requested memorials be made to the Bayard Volunteer Fire Department or Bridgeport Church of Christ. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com

Garrett was born July 1, 1936, at Broadwater, Nebraska to Henry and Ilo (Kepler) Dudden. He grew up and attended school in Broadwater. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in November 1953 and was honorably discharged in November 1956.

Garrett and Patricia Snelling were married October 29, 1954 and raised four children, Ron, Robin, Don and Kim. As a family they enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and family outings. Garrett was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and loved spending time with family.

He owned and operated Dudden Redi-Mix with his brothers, Bob and Jim for 25 years. After retirement he drove activity buses for Scottsbluff and Bayard Schools. He was a past member of the Bayard Jaycees, Elks Lodge and Bayard Volunteer Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife, Pat; children, Ron (Deb) Dudden, Robin Dudden, Don (Wendy) Dudden, and Kim (Bruce) Sliger; grandchildren, Cortney (Travis) Schuller, Christopher (Erin) Dudden, Joshua (Mark) Lively, Lindsey Dudden, Jared (Lark) Dudden, Lucas Dudden, Levi (Shanda) Dudden, Logan Dudden, Emily (Tyler) Weis, Kacey Sliger, and Lance Dudden; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Edna) Dudden; sisters, Mary Saunders, Charlotte (Roger) Silvrants, and Kathy (Norman) Franken; sisters-in-law, Ann Dudden, Harriett Jay, and Melody Jay; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family, and many friends at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home where he currently resided.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert Dudden, Richard Dudden, Walter Jay, and Phillip Jay; and son-in-law, Allen Zimmerman