Gary D. Unverzagt, 64, Lingle

Memorial services for GARY D. UNVERZAGT, 64, will be held at 2pm Monday, March 26, 2018 at Lingle Community Presbyterian Church with Reverend Curtis Hill officiating. Gary died March 21, 2018 and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the Lingle Senior Center.

Gary was born April 18, 1953 in Torrington, Wyoming to Carl and Janice (Conyers) Unverzagt. He grew up in Lingle and graduated from Lingle-Ft Laramie High School in 1971. He attended Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He farmed with his brothers Karl and Al and later with his brother Dave. He worked at Panhandle COOP in Torrington and most recently for Bruce and Jean Good of Lingle.

Gary never knew a stranger and was always happy to visit with anyone. He loved to drive around and see what was going on in the neighborhood. He lived his life his own way and did what made him happy. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Torrington and enjoyed his time at the Lingle Senior Center. He always had a pocket full of tools ready to help fix anything that might come along and he always had gum and candy for the kids.

Gary is survived by his brothers Karl Dean and Carol, David and Aimee and Al and Brenda all of Lingle, Wyoming; nephews Willy Unverzagt of Lingle, Ryan and Tracy Unverzagt of Eaton, Colorado, Jared and Heather Unverzagt of Bozeman, Montana, Karter Unverzagt of Torrington, Wyoming, and Jorey Unverzagt of Laramie, Wyoming; a niece Janelle and Matt Scott of Lingle; great nephew Mason Unverzagt of Lingle; and great niece Tremson Unverzagt of Eaton, Colorado.