Gary Kuklish, 62, Scottsbluff

Gary Kuklish, 62, of Scottsbluff, died Friday, February 24, 2017 at his home. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.His memorial service will be 11am on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Online condolence may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Gary was born on February 12, 1955 in Scottsbluff, NE. 4-H was a very important organization to Gary and his entire family. Gary’s passions were being a grandfather, farming, and working with cattle.

Gary is survived by his mother Amanda Kuklish; half-brother Steven Steffensen; daughter Crystal Kuklish; grandchildren Austyn, Quentyn, Jaelyn, and Taitlyn; son Jeremy Kuklish and his wife Alicia; aunt Twila Snyder and ex-wife Brenda Casson.

He is preceded in death by his father Frank Kuklish