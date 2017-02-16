Gary Randles, 71, Kimball

Gary Randles, 71, of Kimball, died at his home in Kimball on Sunday, February 12, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Mel Daves officiating. Graveside services will

be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Dighton Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to the family.

Charles Gary Randles was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi on July 30, 1944, the son of Charles and Betty (Stephens) Randles. He was raised in Salina, Kansas and graduated from the Salina High School in 1962. He was married to Sandy Curtis in 1964 and to this union two children were born. They were later divorced. He managed the Howard Johnson Motel/Restaurant while living in Salina. Gary was married to Janie Yates in Salina on July 25, 1975. He continued working in the motel/ restaurant business, while living in Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Nebraska. He worked for Rite-A-Way Industries managing their motel properties.

Gary and Janie moved to Arizona in 1989 and then returned to Kimball in 1991. He owned Double R Flooring from 1993 to 2006.

In 2006 he purchased Motel Kimball and ran that business until retiring in 2013. He was a member of the James L. Eatmon Lodge

#294 and the Salina Lodge #60 in Salina, Kansas.

Survivors include his son Chad (Crystal) Randles of Kearney, NE; daughters Kimberly Randles of Kimball, NE., and Angela Randles of

Layton, OK; brother Terry (Arlene) Randles of Topeka, KS; sisters Barbara (Monte) Jones of Smith Center, KS; and Becky Randles of

Salina, KS., grandchildren Shannon and Shane O’Grady, Jessica Lewis, Dakota and Zarek Randles and Oliver and Maura Randles;

numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Vicky O’Grady and grandson Jonathon Randles-Webster.