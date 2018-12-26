Gary Robert Nunn, 72, Bridgeport

Gary Robert Nunn, 72, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at his home. Per his wishes there will be no visitation and a graveside funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Bud Gillespie officiating. Memorials may be directed to Camp Clarke Raiders Attn: Misty Sigle PO Box 8 Bridgeport or the Friends of the Bridgeport Public Library PO Box 940 Bridgeport. Please join us in remembering Gary by visiting his memorial at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your fond memories with the family. Bridgeport Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Gary was born on May 3, 1946 at Dalton, Nebraska to Bud Robert and Alice Lucille (Greisen) Nunn. He graduated from Bridgeport High School with the class of 1964. Gary worked for Kansas Nebraska Gas then worked as a cattle foreman at Greenwood Ranch and the Camp Clark Ranch for a few years. He followed his love of law enforcement and graduated from Grand Island Law Enforcement Academy and served for 10 years as a Nebraska State Carrier Enforcement Officer. He was also a special agent for Burlington-Northern-Sante Fe Railroad, and later worked as a Morrill County Deputy Sheriff. Gary was self-employed, working as a locksmith and appliance repairman for several years, later in life.

Gary married Marylin Conyers and to this union two daughters were born, Tami and Debbie. The couple divorced and Gary married Dorothy Clemons. There were many happy years, in which they loved following the girls in their school activities. They divorced and Gary married Irma Marx. After their divorce, Gary found the love of his life, Rosa Marie Reynolds. They were loving partners, enjoying many years together until Rosa’s death in 2018.

Gary is survived by his daughters, Tami (Mike) Franklin of Bridgeport, NE and Debbie Lowman, of West Liberty, IA.; grandchildren, Cody and Tyler Franklin and Thayne Lowman; brother, Tom Nunn of Gladstone, Oregon, niece, Leslie Tonn, of Canon City, CO; step-son, Harlan Lamb of Bridgeport, NE; many cousins, extended family, and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his “Little Sister”, of two days, Janice Ray Nunn, his half-brother and sister-in-law Gene and Marge Nunn, sister-in-law Gay JoAnne Nunn, his granddaughter, Taylor Jones, his step-daughter Connie Abel, and most recently the love of his life and companion, Rosa Reynolds.