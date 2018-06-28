Gayle Hendrickson, 81, Kimball

Gayle Hendrickson, 81, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Sunday, June 24, 2018. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 2, 2018 at the First English Lutheran Church in Kimball with Pastor Caryl Miller officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. to sign the register book and leave condolences for the family. The family will be present from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. to greet friends. Please visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Gayle’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to either the Kimball County Manor, the Todd Hendrickson M.D. 1985 UNMC Educational Scholarship Fund or Omaha Marian High School. The services for Gayle have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Gayle Hendrickson was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on March 7, 1937, the daughter of Paul and Olga (Blunck) Babue. She moved with her family at an early age to Chadron. She attended the Chadron Schools and graduated from high school in 1955. She attended Chadron State College for a year and then was married to Dale Hendrickson in November of 1956 in Chadron. Gayle lived in various places throughout her life while Dale was playing professional baseball, including Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, California and Texas. They moved to Scottsbluff in 1960 and Gayle worked as a homemaker taking care of her children Todd and Tracy. They moved to Morrill and Gayle continued as a homemaker and supporting Dale as a teacher and coach. They moved to Kimball in 1969 and Gayle worked for Huenegardt and O’Brien Law Office and later worked as a Mary-Kay Consultant while continuing to support her family in their activities. She loved sewing, crocheting and needle point and made many things for family and friends. She loved her family, and enjoyed spending time with them. Gayle was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Hilda’s Episcopal Church.

Survivors include her husband Dale Hendrickson of Kimball, NE; daughter Tracy (Matthew) Tondl of Omaha, NE; sister Julee (Tim) Malone of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren Jackie Tondl and Lauren Tondl and 3 nieces and 1 nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Todd Hendrickson and her brother Michael Babue.