Gene Schmid, 80, of Oshkosh passed away early Friday morning, March 9, 2018 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 pm. Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the Oshkosh United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeniffer Brand officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date.

Memorials in Gene’s name can be made to the Garden County Health Services Foundation – designated to the nursing home.

