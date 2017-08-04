George F. Babar, 79, Kimball

George F. Baber, 79, of Kimball, died at his home in Kimball on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Steven Pettit officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Kimball Cemetery. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view the obituary and leave online condolences for the family. Memorials have been established to Prairie Haven Hospice. The services for George have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

George F. Baber was born in Bondtown, Virginia on June 8, 1938, the son of George and Eva (Hobbs) Baber. He attended school in Banner, Virginia and New Oxford, Pennsylvania. He joined the Airforce in 1956 and served his country during the Korean Conflict. While serving his country he became a Jet Engine Specialist and was proud that he worked on the first Super Sonic Jet that the Airforce flew. After being discharged in 1958, he worked several small jobs until becoming an over the road driver for Branch Motor Express, Molone Freight Line, McKewich Transport, in 1968 he joined the Teamsters Union and in 1979 he started driving for Roadway Express. He retired from truck driving in 1996. George worked for Ampride in Pine Bluffs for 2 years. In 1998 he went to the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy and became a communication officer for the Pine Bluffs Police Department for 3 years. Along with driving trucks and traveling, George loved doing woodworking, listening to classic country music, remodeling houses and playing keno. He was said to have never met a stranger and loved to just sit and talk and tell stories.

Survivors include his wife Virginia Baber of Kimball, NE; son George Baber, III of Phoenix, AZ; daughters Deborah Whitmore of Keedysville, MD., Tina (Frank) Chappell of Bridgeport, NE., Kimberly Baber of Lakeland, FL., and Tammy Baber of Kimball, NE; step-daughters Julie (Bob) Dunivent of Goodyear, AZ., Jodi (Tom Grady) Smith of Carbondale, CO., Jacqueline Warren and fiancée Jim Miller of Kimball, NE., Jennifer (Ben) Radford of Bushnell, NE., and Jane (Steve) Pope of Sahuarita, AZ; brother Joseph Baber of Lakeland, FL., Mike Baber of Coeburn, VA., and Roy Barrette of VA; sisters Nancy Mummet of East Berlin PA., Shelby Winneberger of Coebon, VA and Naomi Magadien of NC; 23 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-parents, brothers Rev. Kyle Baber, Ronnie Baber, Rodger Baber, Jessie Baber and Walter Beavers and a sister Betty Mosley.