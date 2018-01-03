George R. Rippstein, 85, died Friday, December 29, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center.

He was born November 4, 1932 in Dayton, Kentucky to George and Clara M. (Maschinot) Rippstein.

George grew up around cars and engines, so it was a natural progression for him to grow up loving cars. His background in mechanics lead to being an aviation mechanic in the United States Marine Corp from 1952-1957. He never lost his love of cars or planes.

He married Jacqueline M. Wimpffen on December 14, 1963 in Denver, CO.

George had a variety of interests, ranging from cars to sustainable energy, from railroads, both real and model, to breeding and raising African Cichlids. He also enjoyed gardening, especially growing roses. He was an adventurer, never staying in the same place for too long. Every autumn found him at his favorite hunting spot in Colorado. He enjoyed camping, fishing and walking on the beach.

George especially loved his family, he took great pride and joy in the accomplishments of his children. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his delight. He was a genuine man who could always be counted on.

He is survived by his children, Annette Rippstein of Pensacola, FL, Michael Rippstein of Milford, and Kristina (Jim) Goodwin of Alliance. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Bernadette (Chris) Jelks of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Joseph (Nicole) Goodwin of Lincoln, and Britton Goodwin of Milford; great grandchildren, Jiraiya Jelks and Quincy Jelks; his brother, Lee (Barbara) Rippstein of Peoria, AZ; his niece Sharon (Alan) Woodall of Naches, WA; nephews, Tim (Kathy) Rippstein of Seward, Terry (Peggy) Rippstein of Glendale, AZ, and Greg (Linda) Rippstein of Phoenix, AZ; and his first wife, Sylvia Rippstein of Fort Walton Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brother Louis, and his son Jeffrey.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel. Pastor Dennis Gruber will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance. Visitation with the family present will be at the funeral home on Thursday, January 4, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.