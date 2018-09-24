George Schaaf, 93, Scottsbluff

George Schaaf, 93 of Scottsbluff, passed into the loving arms of His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, September 21, 2018 at his home. At his request, cremation has taken place, and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held Friday, September 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Church, 3617 5th Ave in Scottsbluff with a private family graveside service with military rites at Fairview Cemetery preceding the church service. The family respectfully requests that memorial gifts may be made to Zion Evangelical Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing George’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is in charge of arrangements.

George was born December 15, 1924 at Montrose, Colorado to Jacob P. and Henrietta (Bastron) Schaaf. The family moved to Bayard, Nebraska in 1932 where he grew up and received his education from Bayard Public Schools.

He worked with the family on local farms until he was drafted by the U.S. Navy on May 15, 1944 at the age of 19. He served by assignment a ship with the merchant marine as a 20mm gunner. He was honorably discharged June 27, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri.

George met Esther Heilbrun and they married on August 29, 1948 at Hope Congregational Church in Bayard. The couple made their home in Scottsbluff. To this union two children were born, Jennifer and Michael.

George worked at various jobs early in their marriage. The majority of his working years were with Panhandle Coop in Scottsbluff delivering propane to rural customers and then transferring to farm fuels delivery until his retirement in 1989. Many years he earned the million gallon sales awarded by the Company.

After Esther passed away, George met and married Nadynne J. (Dobbin, Meyer) Phillips on August 12, 1993. They made their home in Scottsbluff and spent 25 special years together. They enjoyed taking several trips with groups of other senior citizens and joined the Jills’ and Bills’ square-dancing club where they enjoyed getting together with other friends. They also learned and grew in faith together as they participated in church services, activities, and Bible study groups through their church.

George was passionate about his love and respect for our Nation, its flag, and the U.S. Military. In an article that appeared in the local newspaper in November 2017, he is quoted as saying, “We fought for God and country and the Constitution of the United States”. George and his son Mike took the trip of a lifetime together. In 2013 they joined a group of other WWII veterans and their guardians on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. where they toured the nation’s WWII and other U.S. Military memorials.

He enjoyed fishing and teaching his kids and grandkids the joys of the activity. Any time spent teaching his children and grandchildren the joys of spending time and doing things together was a value and desire for him.

George is survived by his wife Nadynne; daughter Jennifer (Jerry) Harms of Minatare; son Mike (Valerie) Grand Island; step-daughter Kathy (Roger) Klein of Gering; brother Robert Schaaf of Sidney, sister-in-law Vivian (Hank) Schaaf of GA; grandchildren Scott (Renae) Bernhardt of Gering, Janel (Mike) Marcoe of Scottsbluff, Stephanie (Clint) Gerlek of Republic, MO, Christopher Schaaf of Grand Island, NE, Natalie (Thomas) Oberbeck of Clinton, IA, Derek Schaaf of Grand Island, NE, step-grandchildren Chris (Faith) Cape and Phillip Cape (Courtney Bowron) of Gering, NE. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren with another to be born in November of 2018, four step great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Esther, two sisters, Freda (Jake) Hiegel, and Mollie (Ed) Haun, six brothers, John (Helen) Schaaf, Reuben (Elsie), Jake (Jean) Schaaf, Hank Schaaf, Victor (Marian), and sister-in-law Ann (Robert) Schaaf, and Edward (Charlotte) Schaaf; Step-son Chuck Meyer, and three mis-carried grandchildren.