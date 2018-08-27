George Suhr, Winters Creek Lake

Wednesday, August 22nd, George Suhr, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, friend and coach, succumbed to cancer. George was born September 7th, 1941, in his family home at South Bayard, in the shadow of Chimney Rock. He continued to live in the Bayard area until graduating from High School. George enlisted into the Army Reserves Core of Engineers in the summer of 1959. After he was discharged from the service, he returned to Bayard and married Maribelle Rutan. They had two children, Levi and Cindy and then divorced. He later met and married Sandra Sue (Ward) Clay, in 1970, who had a daughter Susan. They resided in Gering until they moved to the Winters Creek Lake area in 1975. George and Sue had three children, twin boys Steven and Sean and Zachary.

George worked construction for Peter KeWitt and Sons until after the birth of their twin boys at which time he left to work with his brother Gary erecting steel buildings. After they moved to their home by Winter’s Creek, George worked for the Bayard Sugar Factory, part-time, then full-time as Boiler House operator and night watchman during the summer. After his retirement from the Sugar Factory, he helped his son Zach in starting a trucking and custom harvesting business. He worked for Zach until two weeks before his death.

George was a leader and volunteer in 4-H for over thirty years. He worked with Steven, Sean, Zach, granddaughter Sarah, grandson’s Tyler, Devon and Aaron showing swine, sheep and assorted other animals in 4-H and FFA. George was instrumental in advancing the current 4-H shooting sports program, helping to start the Scottsbluff 4-H Shooter’s club, and starting the fiber show for 4-H. He coached shooting sports for over twenty years, and launched many young men and women onto the road to adulthood responsibility, starting with his son Zach.

George is proceeded in death by his parents (George) Dewey and Caroline (Gartman) Suhr, brother Dean and sister Mary Kraus. He is survived by his wife (Sandra) Sue of Minatare, sister Helen (Don) Conklin of Scottsbluff, brother Gary of Bayard, and sister-in-law Lavina Suhr of Scottsbluff. Son’s and Daughter’s: Levi (daughter Shanti, son’s San and Blake), Cindy (son, Britton wife Lisa, daughter’s Autumn (son Memphis), Cierra, and December, Susan and daughter-in-law Maggie (son Elijah), Steven, wife Ashley (son Dalton, daughter’s Sarah and Skylar), Sean, wife Mary (son’s Devon and Aaron), and Zach, wife Holly (son Tyler, daughter’s Giuliana and Kensington), nieces and nephews, extended family some who called him dad, many, many friends, and trap kids.

A celebration of George’s life is scheduled for October 21st at 11:00am at the Mitchell Valley Trap Club. Food and fond memories will be the order of the day.