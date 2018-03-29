George W. Baird, 81, Torrington

George W. Baird, age 81, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018 at his home at the Goshen County Care Center in Torrington, WY.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, at the Baptist Tabernacle Church. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at a later date.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, at the Baptist Tabernacle Church.

George was born April 16, 1936, to Ralph & Eva (Schmidt) Baird in Vance, Nebraska. He was the only son with 3 sisters.

George married Marilyn C Michael on August 20, 1957. They had 3 children from this union. He moved his family to Torrington in 1957. He worked at several different jobs during his lifetime, his last working for the City of Torrington. He became a Volunteer Fireman in 1963 and was an active member until 1995 when he had a stroke that left him partially paralyzed. He enjoyed camping with his family.

He is survived by Marilyn Baird, son Perry and wife Bobby Jo of Torrington, WY; daughter Brenda Schreiner of Estes Park, CO; daughter Linda Herbin and husband Jerry of Rock Springs, WY; grandsons, Troy Gladson and wife Davina, Jebidiah Stipe, Zachary Stipe and wife Nikole and Joshua Stipe along with 19 great grandchildren and his sister Beneva Heil of Torrington, WY.

He is preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Betty and Roxie; and a still born brother, Raymond.

He will be remembered lovingly by his family and friends.