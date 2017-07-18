George W. Flowers, 65, Gering

George W. Flowers, 65, of Gering, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2017 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Fr. Michael McDonald as celebrant. A private family inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

George was born in Snyder, Texas on March 30, 1952 to Paul and Dorothy (Aud) Flowers. He and his family moved quite often while he was growing up as his dad worked the oil fields. They finally settled in Nebraska where he attended Scottsbluff High School.

George married Valerie Taylor in 1972 and to that union one child, Tina, was born. George and Val later divorced. He married Edee Weddell in 1973 and had four children: Tiphony, Cory, Nathan, Nick and adopted son, Justin Brown. He worked in various capacities, but his passion was carpentry. George worked with his family as a painter and carpenter until his health forced him to retire. He was a former volunteer firefighter for the Gering Fire Department. George is a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and was involved with Teens Encounter Christ.

George was passionate about life and lived every day to its fullest. George enjoyed camping and fishing and loved going to South Dakota for the Sturgis Rallies. He always had a positive attitude and was ready and willing to overcome every obstacle. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was selfless, kind and caring, and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for those he loved. George will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Tina Little (Kevin) of Lincoln, Tiphony Burkhardt, Nathan Flowers (Crystal), Nick Flowers (Sarah) and adopted son, Justin Brown all of Gering; brothers, Ron of Fullerton, California, Tom (Sharon) of Oak Harbor, Washington, James (Terri) of Shelton, Washington; sisters, Carolyn Escamilla (Victor) of Scottsbluff, Donna Leonard (Bill) of Corona, California, Brenda of Clayton, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Teagan and Taylor of Lincoln, Adam, Carter, Bryce and his fiancée Tristian Scott, Britt, Corey and Keota all of Gering; one great grandchild, Zyniah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Cory; and his brothers, John and Larry.