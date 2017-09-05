Georgia P. Castillo, 71, Scottsbluff

Georgia P. Castillo, 71, of Scottsbluff, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Father Jonathan Sorensen officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until service time. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Georgia was born May 9, 1946 at San Marcos, Texas to Cardido and Paula (Ybarra) Proa. She was born and raised in Texas and learned to work hard alongside her family as they traveled the country working as Migrant Farm Laborers.

She lived between Nebraska and Colorado for several years, before settling in Scottsbluff three years ago where she made her home until her death.

She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She enjoyed going to the movies with granddaughter Dolores Arriaga.

She enjoyed Bingo, embroidery, Yahtzee, raising house plants, crochet, making tamales, and card games (especially poker and rummy).

Georgia is survived by her children: Jo Ann (Cony) Marquez, Roselia (Javier) Chavez, Mary (Manuel) Martinez, Paula (Alvaro) Gomez, Felix (Tracy) Gomez, Patricia (Ignacio Andrade) Gomez, Silverio (Amy Butcher) Gomez, Leonora (Ramon) Ordonez, Josephine (Evodio) Blanco, Veronica Gomez, and Jose Gomez; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother Eulogio (Mary) Garcia; sister Pauline Martinez; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ramon Castillo, son Victor Gomez, two brothers, and one sister.