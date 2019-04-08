Gerald Davis, 74, Lisco

Gerald Davis, 74, of Lisco passed away Saturday evening, April 6, 2019 at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Lisco Legion with Pastor Kerry Johnson officiating. Military Honors will be rendered at the memorial service. Services will conclude at the Legion and burial will be held at a later date in Rushville.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gerald’s name can be made to the Gerald Davis Fund (c/o Points West Bank 102 Coldwater, Lisco, NE 69148) to be distributed by his family.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Davis family.

Gerald Arthur Davis was born July 2, 1944 to Gurney and Inis (Rager) Davis in Rushville, Nebraska. Gerald enjoyed his childhood and teenage years running around on his Davis and Rager grandparents’ farms in Sheridan County.

He entered the Navy on September 13, 1962 where he spent the majority of his time as a submarine specialist. He was honorably discharged on September 12, 1966.

He went on to be an extremely active member of the Garden County communities by serving on many boards as well as working for Rush Creek Land and Livestock for 50 plus years. He served as general manager.

His time on this earth was spent loving and enjoying life with his 2 children, Kenny and Deann, their significant others, Karen and Rick, 5 grandchildren, Kyla, Krista, Bryce, Kendall, and Baily, along with great grandson, Rylan.

Gerald was a mentor, comedian, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, as well as, and avid Husker fan. He was a man who was cherished and loved by his family, friends and community.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Inis and Gurney, brother, Bob, sister, Betty Anderson, and many other family members.