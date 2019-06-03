Gerald “Jerry” Delatour, 83, Oshkosh

Gerald “Jerry” Delatour, 83, of Oshkosh passed away late Saturday evening, June 1, 2019 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.

Graveside Services will be held at 10.00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Ash Hollow Cemetery near Lewellen with Scotty Ray officiating.

There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry’s name can be made to The Regional West Garden County Foundation designated to the Nursing Home Activities Fund or the Ambulance.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Delatour Family.

Per Jerry’s request no formal obituary will be published.