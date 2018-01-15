Gerald “Jerry” Dillman, 75, rural Mitchell

Gerald “Jerry” Dillman, 75, of rural Mitchell, passed away Friday, January 12, 2018 at his home surrounded with love by his family. His funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill with Reverend Kenneth L. Humphrey officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Visitation will be Monday, from 4-7pm at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry’s honor be made in care of Trinity Lutheran Church for handicap parking, or Scottsbluff County 4-H program to be designated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Jerry was born Feb 21, 1942 to David and Lydia (Kuxhaus) Dillman in Scottsbluff, NE. Jerry graduated from Mitchell High School in 1960 and from Chadron State College in 1964 where he met the love of his life Melvina (Thayer) Dillman of Harrison, and they were married May 31, 1964. They taught in Idaho and Cheyenne, WY. To this union two beautiful daughters were born: Darci Lea and Debra Lynn who were the light of his life. Jerry and Melvina moved back to the valley in 1970 where he engaged in farming. In addition to farming, in 1979 he joined the seed corn sales force. Later he established Dillman Seed and Tri-D Hose & Supply in Morrill which he continued to operate until his retirement this past fall of 2017. During those years of selling seed corn he met and formed some very good, close friends. Farming and working as a seed salesman brought such fulfillment and helping others to have the best success possible was integral to who he was. His business did not build clientele, it built friendships.

Jerry was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill. He had held every office within the Voter Assembly. Being part of the congregation and helping build a new House of The Lord for Trinity Lutheran Church in 2000, along with The Laborers For Christ, was one of his greatest servant moments. His faith was extremely important to him and guided many aspects of his life.

20 years ago he was elected to serve on the North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) and was passionate about working with water issues throughout the state of Nebraska. He was also a member of the state NARD (Nebraska Association of Resources Districts) which is based in Lincoln, NE and is composed of a delegate from all 23 NRD’s.

He was most proud of his 4 grandchildren and watching their different talents, all of who were the apple of his eye. Whether he was supporting them at their activities/athletics or spending time when they visited Papa and Mama’s he ensured they knew the depth of his love. Family was the most important aspect to him. He never missed an opportunity to share stories or brag about his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his beautiful wife Melvina of Mitchell, daughters and “sons” Steve and Darci Karr of Hastings, NE, Bruce and Debra Schneider of Mitchell, granddaughters Cassandra and Amanda Karr of Hastings, grandsons Burke and Brayden Schneider of Mitchell, brother and sister-in-law Alan and Shirley Dillman of Morrill, in-laws (outlaws) Joy Dean Niswender, Karen Thayer, Melvin and Chris Thayer, and numerous nieces and nephews.