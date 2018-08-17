Gerald (Jerry) Spencer Weldon, son of Vernon and Priscilla (Lowe) Weldon, peacefully passed away of natural causes on August 14, 2018 in his home in Alliance, Nebraska.

He was survived by his family: wife Lynn Weldon, sons Bill Schock, Jerry Schock and Faron Schock, daughter Jenny Lorensen, brother James (Rose) Weldon, sister Kathy Stewmiller, and many grandchildren.

There will be a memorial celebration on Saturday, August 25, 2018, in his home at 900 CR 53, Alliance, Nebraska from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. (16 mile corner – east to the Sheridan County border).

As a special thanks, any memorials can be given directly to the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department or the Alliance Volunteer Fire Department.