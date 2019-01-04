Gerald L. Richter, 67, Scottsbluff

Gerald L Richter 67 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 31, 2018.

Gerald was born on June 23, 1951 to Kenneth and Rosella Richter. Gerald attended Mitchell Public School in Mitchell and later received his GED.

Following in his brother’s footsteps, he made his living by doing concrete work. He was proud of his work. Gerald like working with wood remodel his home. He loved golfing, and visiting with family and friends.

Gerald is survived by his daughters Sandy Short of Gillette, Wyoming and Desiree Rein of Scottsbluff and son Zak Klutts of California; sisters Mary and Gerald Pebley and Betty and Dave Chvala both of Gering, several nieces and nephews and special friend Sheryl Keller.

He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Rosella Richter, six brothers Robert, Kenneth, Joe, Herbert, Ronald and Vernon, one sister Doris Moore and his grandparents.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 8 at 1:00 p.m. at West Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be at the Elks Lodge in Scottsbluff at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to St. Judes. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.