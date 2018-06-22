Geraldine “Jerry” Helgerson, 96, Mitchell

Geraldine “Jerry” Helgerson, 96, of Mitchell, NE, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018 at the Mitchell Care Center. Her memorial service will be held at 2pm on Monday, June 25, 2018 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Rev. Deacon Angela Jones officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. To honor Jerry’s love of animals, in lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations to either the Panhandle Humane Society or LightShine Canine: A Rez Dog Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Geraldine “Jerry” Helgerson was born February 24, 1922, in Ipswich, South Dakota, to Elmer and Henrietta “Etta” (Brunkow) Picton. After graduating from high school in Ipswich in 1937, Jerry attended college at Aberdeen Northern State for two years and then Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota, graduating with her nursing degree. She married Casper Helgerson on February 7, 1943, in Holdridge, Nebraska, and seven children were born to this union. During their time in South Dakota, Jerry worked as a registered nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton for five years and then at St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, South Dakota, for three years. The family then moved to Denver, Colorado, where Jerry continued her nursing career at St. Anthony’s Hospital for three years. After moving to LaGrange, Wyoming, Jerry was the school nurse at the schools in Veteran, Yoder, and LaGrange. The family moved to Mitchell, Nebraska, in 1973 and Jerry began her career at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was instrumental in helping start and run the Chemical Dependency Unit at RWMC and found her work there extremely rewarding. Although she tried retiring several times, they kept calling her back to the CDU to help out until she finally let her nursing license expire in 1994 (at age 72) so she could make her retirement official.

An only child, Jerry loved getting her large family together and spending time with her grandchildren. Christmas at “G-ma’s” always meant her special chocolate cookies and taste testing different wines. Jerry enjoyed playing piano, reading, and crocheting. As she grew older, she became a fan of Facebook, which allowed her to keep up with her children and grandchildren on a daily basis. Her posts were often hilarious, especially as she developed her “selfie” skills. She was a member of the Lutheran church in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and most recently of the United Methodist Church in Mitchell, Nebraska. Jerry was the foundation of her family and will be greatly missed by them all.

Jerry is survived by daughter Candace Helgerson of Denver, Colorado, and sons Micheal (Lanie) Helgerson, Reed Helgerson, and Brad (Roxanne) Helgerson all of Mitchell; and son-in-law Mike Geditz of Ipswich, South Dakota; nine grandchildren: Jodi Geditz (Jeff Hart) of Pierce, Colorado; Kyle (Kiana) Geditz of Monument, Colorado; Nick (Diem) Geditz of Thornton, Colorado; Aaron (Jen) Helgerson of Denver, Colorado; Eric Helgerson (Tara Henderson) of Gering, Nebraska, Jeff Helgerson (Jessica Cordell) of Denver, Colorado; Brittni (Anthony) Chancellor of Mitchell, Nebraska; Brock Helgerson of Mitchell, Nebraska; and Kortni (Troy) Zeiler of Mitchell, Nebraska; as well as six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Casper; her daughter, Camille Geditz; and two infant children.