Geraldine Mae “Jeri” Hahn, 82, Scottsbluff

Geraldine Mae "Jeri" Hahn, 82, of Scottsbluff, died Friday, October 6, 2017 at the Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at the Residency in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeremy Skaggs officiating.

Jeri was born to John and Elizabeth (Schaneman) Stroh at home in Mitchell Valley the fifth of seven children on January 7, 1935. She attended Haig School and graduated from Scottsbluff High School with the class of 1953.

Jeri taught in a two-room rural school in western Scotts Bluff County, and in the Henry and Mitchell grade schools.

She married Gary E. Hahn, a career Naval Officer, at Plymouth Congregational Church in Scottsbluff on December 22, 1956.

Jeri served her country as a Navy wife often moving, and readily adapting to the demands of the time. Whether it be living in a Quonset Hut on a bleak, windy bluff overlooking Puget Sound or in a home in a quiet South Carolina subdivision, she insured it was her family’s home, and this was often accomplished while raising her children alone.

Jeri lived a quiet, private, giving life, was a loving homemaker closely attached to her family and was immensely proud of her rural Nebraska heritage. Jeri lived throughout the world during her travels with Gary, but her favorite homes were in the Mitchell

and the Gering Valleys.

Jeri is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gary of Scottsbluff; children, Laurie A. (Sam) Parrott of Aurora, CO, Kenneth E. Hahn of Idaho Falls, ID and Susan E. Hahn of Moore, OK; grandchildren, Augustus Hahn and Betsy Hahn of Idaho Falls, ID; step-grandchildren, Michelle (Brad) Polk, Ami (James) Reed, and Preston Parrott; sisters, Violet Rein of Scottsbluff, Jackie (Russell) Merrigan of Paul, ID and Shirley Robertson of Lincoln; brothers, LeRoy (Norma) Stroh of Sidney and John (Vickie) Stroh of Frederick, MD; and sisters in law, Margaret Siebert of Shelbyville, IN and Patricia Hahn of Cheney, WA.

Jeri was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth; and sister, Betty Heilbrun.