Gertie Rahmig, 94, Gering

Gertie Rahmig, 94 of Gering, Nebraska died surrounded by her family on March 10th, 2018. Cremation has taken place and her Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the church. Online condolences may be left by visiting Gertie’s Tribute Page at www.geringchapel.com

Gertie was born October 20, 1923 in Oberlin, KS with pneumonia, (and had it for three winters), to Vera (Magner) and Paul Olson. She attended school in Oberlin, KS and the Gering area. Gertie babysat and helped within her family. Gertie married David Rahmig on September 23, 1941 at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse and to this union 5 children were born Larry, Ronald, Linda, Alvin, & Clayton. She stayed at home with her children growing up and worked alongside them and Dave in the fields for extra money. She also worked at the Gering Schools in the cafeteria for several years.

Gertie enjoyed her flowers and doing crafts. She and Dave loved camping, fishing, and going on gambling trips with friends.

She was a member of Central Church of Christ since 1948 and served by teaching and participating in Sunday School classes. Gertie loved to sing and be a part of bible studies when she lived at WelCov.

Gertie is survived by her children: Larry (Evelyn) Rahmig, Yuma, AZ; Ronald Rahmig, Gering, NE; Linda (Bill) Vandivort, Yuma, AZ; Alvin (Janet Reifschneider) Rahmig, Gering, NE; Clayton (Debra) Rahmig, Gering, NE, sister Joyce Schaub, Gering, NE, and sister-in-law Vi Olson of Newfolden, MN.

Grandchildren: Sheryl (Jeff) Cozad, Kip (Michele) Rahmig, Shayne (Rosanne) Vandivort, Shelley (Troy) Funnicum, Heidi (Josh) Sell, Cody (Missy) Vandivort, Greg (Michelle) Rahmig, Jason (Megan Hendricks) Rahmig, Amber (Robert) Ysac, Samantha Rahmig.

Great grandchildren: Josh (Atalanta) Cozad, Jeramie (Jacquelyn) Cozad, Christopher (Lacey) Rahmig, Heather (Tyler) Draney, Holden and Kendal Vandivort, Broc (Chelcee) Serres, Brodey Serres, Brittli (Derek) Wallace, Braxton Sell, Karlye, Coby, and Dallaney Vandivort, Devyn (Sam) Isabell, Dylan (Lindsay) Bairn, Garrett Rahmig, Jason Rahmig Jr., Breanna Bauer, Simon Hendricks, Trent Rahmig, and Blake Ysac, 9 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Gertie is preceeded in death by her husband Dave, parents, infant sister, Darlene, brothers Kenneth and Keith Olson, daughter in law Judy Rahmig, granddaughter Candy Vandivort, and great grandson Jordan Cozad.