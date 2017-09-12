Gilbert Carmichael, Jr., 75, Kimball

Gilbert Carmichael, Jr., age 75, was reunited with family and friends in heaven when God called him home September 11th, 2017.

Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the Kimball Cemetery with Pastor Hod Boltjes officiating. Cremation has taken place.

Gilbert Carmichael, Jr. was born August 4th, 1942 in Hastings, NE to Gilbert Carmichael, Sr. and Maxine (Cooper) Carmichael. Soon after, the family moved to Amarillo, TX, where Gilbert Sr was stationed during service in the Army Air Corps. They returned to Nebraska in 1946, and Gilbert Jr attended grades K-12 in Kimball. He graduated KCHS in 1960 and was employed in various oilfield jobs. Gilbert married Dona Haddix February 20th, 1963, and they raised daughters Sheri and Christi in Kimball. He worked for Halliburton 1963-1972, and for Occidental Petroleum 1973-2015. Gilbert had taken a job transfer in 1990 to Payne Springs, TX, where he enjoyed lakeside living and was active in the Christian Motorcycle Association. He was happy to help provide motorcycles and bicycles to missionaries around the world. In Kimball, Gilbert was a founding member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and held various offices, including president. He was a member of the Baptist church in Texas and a past member of the Kimball Methodist church.

Whether in Nebraska or Texas, Gilbert loved motorcycles, ATVs, poker runs, road trips, and camping! He attended 30 Sturgis rallies and every possible Toys for Tots ride. Gilbert also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating – he had even built pontoon boats as well as trailers of all types and “grandpa-mobiles” (3-wheeler, 5-passenger cycles made from old VWs and Kawasakis). He was a talented metal worker and wood craftsman. All these interests made him a great storyteller as well!

Gilbert is survived by his wife, Dona, daughters Sheri (Chuck) Anderson of Cheyenne, WY, and Chris McWilliams of Kimball, NE, grandchildren Andrea (Damian) Anderson-Volberg of Platteville, CO, Shane Anderson of Cheyenne, WY, Cody (Loni) McWilliams of Cheyenne, WY, Cortny (Tim) McWilliams-Sinks of Scottsbluff, NE, Connor Moore of Kimball, NE, and five great-grandchildren; Evan Anderson, Lexi and Cavan McWilliams, Blake and Camryn Volberg.

He is also survived by his sister Phyllis Carmichael of Noblesville, IN, brother Roger (Rose) Carmichael of Tucson, AZ, brother-in-law Clyde Leach of Medford, OR, and brother-in-law Elwin (Michelle) Haddix of Ben Lomand, CA, 7 nephews, 2 nieces, and several great-nephews and great-nieces. He was preceded in death by both parents, sister Judi Leach, and grandson Brady McWilliams.