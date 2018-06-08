It is with great sadness that the family of Glen D Bateman announce his passing away on June 5, 2018, at the age of 83.

A Celebration of Glen’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 11th at Grace Chapel, 300 Valley View Drive, Scottsbluff, NE with Bruce Peterson officiating. Burial will be at Oregon Trail Memorial in Bridgeport, NE.

There will be a public viewing, Sunday, June 10th from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Dugan Kramer Chapel. The family requests that memorials be gifted to Grace Chapel. Condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Glen was a true Western Nebraskan. He was born on April 15, 1935, in Northport, Nebraska. He grew up on a farm east of Bridgeport until he married his sweetheart, Barbara Ann Ray, on October 7th, 1956. Together they set up their household in Scottsbluff, NE where they raised their four children.

Glen worked in the oil fields and at Lockwood Corporation. He had a true entrepreneurial spirit that led him on many journeys and adventures over the years.

Glen was a lifetime outdoor enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. His most memorable fishing trip was a family excursion to Canada.

He had a dry sense of humor. His close friends and family knew he had nicknames for all. He was known as “Bateman”.

He will truly be missed by his daughters, Susan (Bryan) Hulbert, Lisa Wilkins, Patty (Scott) Fetters, son Michael Bateman, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and his brother Gene (Faye) Bateman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann, parents Ernie and Erma Bateman, and a brother, Donald Bateman.