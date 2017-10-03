Glenn R. Savage, 101, Gering

Glenn R. Savage, 101, passed away October 2, 2017. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials have been established to Central Church of Christ in Gering, NE. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 6th at 2:30 PM in the chapel at Heritage Estates in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Services will conclude at the facility and will be followed by coffee and cookies in the Saddle Gap Room. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Glenn Roger Savage was born August 29, 1916 in Rushville, NE to Edward and Sarah (Jacobs) Savage. He married the love of his life, Waneta Brownlow, on August 24, 1940.

Glenn worked in hotels in the Scottsbluff and Omaha areas for a period of time, but eventually found his way back to his roots in the dry cleaning business. Glenn and Waneta had their own dry cleaning business in Bayard for many years. In later years they worked for, and retired from, Eckhart Cleaners in Scottsbluff. Glenn loved playing the drums and played with many bands in the area, as well as playing for church services.

Survivors include his wife of 77 years, Waneta Savage, sister-in-law, Donna Robinson, nephews Kim (Lorie) Thiel, David (Susie) Thiel, Matthew (Yolanda) Thiel, Randy VerMaas, Ronald (Pat) Savage, Douglas (Eileen) Savage, and Thomas (Jan) Savage.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Sarah Savage, brother Charlie Savage, sister Bonnie McCloud, brothers-in-law, Lloyd “Jiggs” McCloud, Vern VerMaas, Allen Thiel, Lee Shoop, and Don Shimp, sisters-in-laws, Leona Brownlow, Amy Shimp, Ramona VerMaas and Mae Savage, and nephews Terry Bonham, Marvin Shoop and Robert Savage.