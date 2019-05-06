Glenn W Johnson, 95 of Gothenburg, Nebraska passed away May 2, 2019 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard, Nebraska. His memorial graveside service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska with Chaplain Gary Smith officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard and North Platte Veteran Honor Guard. A reception will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church Parish in Gothenburg, Nebraska after 2 pm. Everyone is invited to attend. A memorial has been established to the Chimney Rock Villa. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Glenn was born on September 15, 1923 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to Sidney and Lula (Skeen) Johnson. Glenn lost his Mother and Father in an accident when he was 18 months old, he was taken in and raised by his second oldest sister Lillie and her husband Austin Hall, and they raised him as a son. Their three sons Edward, Otis and Donald were the same as brothers to Glenn and he loved them and their parents dearly. Glenn was a World War II Veteran, in the 87th infantry division, 346th Infantry Regiment Service Company nicknamed the “The Golden Acorn” whose motto was “Stalwart and Strong.” He served 3 years of active duty. Glenn married Martha Lou Hunt on March 25, 1951 in Henderson, Kentucky. He raised his family in Gothenburg, NE where he was a manager for the local Farmland Co-op over several departments. He retired at 62 from the Co-op to go on and get his real estate license, then real estate broker license. He retired a second time well in to his 80’s. He is beloved by all his family and will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Survivors include: son Jackie (Mary) Lloyd of Sebree, Kentucky, Glenn T. (Pearl) Johnson of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Jonathan (Michelle) Johnson of Paducah, Kentucky; Grandchildren Laurie (Cory) Sobas, Knoxville, Tennessee, Christie (Wesley) Stone, Sebree, Kentucky, Michael (Dusty) Lloyd, Corydon, Kentucky, Robert (Melissa Kay) Bowen, Kansas City, Missouri, Katrina Bowen, Omaha, Nebraska, Nicole (Jake) Chavez, Mankato, Minnesota, Eric (Seara) Johnson, Lincoln, Nebraska, Jonathan Johnson, Paducah, Kentucky; Eleven great grandchildren; One great great granddaughter; and his niece Shirley Ann Cates of Madisonville, Kentucky

He was preceded in death by: wife Martha Johnson; daughters Linda Ursich and Diann Bowen; parents Sidney and Lula; brother Warren, sisters Eula, Lillie, Opal, Ruby, and Lola.

