Gloria J. (Erdman) Ryan, 74, Mitchell

Gloria J. (Erdman) Ryan, 74, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 11, 2017 at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. The graveside service will be held prior at 9:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with family members present from 4-5 p.m. Memorials may be made to Walk In Love which is a ministry in Tanzania Africa run by family members, Matt and Kelly Erdman.

Gloria was born December 18, 1942 in Scottsbluff to Lydia (Schneider) and Alexander Erdman. She grew up in Gering Valley and attended Dome Rock and Gering public schools, graduating in 1961. She then attended Chadron State College in Chadron, receiving her Elementary Education Degree. She taught for several years at the Berean Christian School, but went on to devote the remainder of her career as a supervisor for the Region One Office of Human Development. She cared for and loved each and every one of her special friends, often taking them to Nebraska football games or numerous other attractions, with her co-workers.

She married Walter Ryan in July 1962. To this union brought two children, Mickey in 1965 and Carrie in 1970. She was raised in the Salem Congregational Church and then went on to help build the ministry of the Mitchell Berean Church. Gloria was very active in her faith and served as a Sunday school teacher, AWANA leader, and spent her retirement years volunteering at the church. She also volunteered for the Volunteers and Friends of Regional West for several years. She never missed a chance to talk with her grandchildren on the phone and give them encouragement through their struggles. She was very passionate about all of the UNL sports programs, primarily loving the football team, screaming and cheering for them from her living room throughout the years.

Gloria is survived by her children, Mickey (Donna) Ryan of Mitchell, Carrie (Scott) Snygg of Mitchell; grandchildren, Morgan (Michael) Kincer, Loagan (Logan) Scott, Skyler (John) Cahill, Cierra (Isaac) Markon, Katrena Ryan, Scott Snygg II, Alecia (Jake) Gonzalez and Eric Snygg; sisters, Carolyn Haase and June Martin; brother, David (Joy) Erdman; brother and sister in law, Claude (Mary) Ryan of Mitchell; great grandchildren, Brody, Emmersynn, Lydia, Rosalina, Lorelei, Amberle, Lukas, Liam and Melodia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter in September 2017; and baby sister, Judith. Merry Christmas in heaven mama and daddy.