Gloria L. Relka, 87, Scottsbluff

Gloria L. Relka, 87, of Scottsbluff, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at the Regional West Medical Center surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 2:00pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. In lieu of flowers, Gloria wished that donations be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Gloria was born on April 03, 1930 to Peter and Katherine (Becker) Keller in Gering, NE. She grew up with her three siblings in Scottsbluff, and graduated from Scottsbluff Public Schools. On August 8, 1948 she married Walter A. Relka and together they had two children: Linda and David.

She worked at Regional West Medical Center as a housekeeper and retired in 1993. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also loved watching little league baseball on TV.

She is survived by her children Linda (Jerry) Todd of Scottsbluff, David (Tammy) Relka of Scottsbluff, brother Roger (Kathy) Keller, sister Marian Heilburn, sister-in-laws Helen Steinmark and JoAnn Relka, brother-in-law Elwood Vogel, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter of 62 years, grandchild Michael Todd, and brother Harvey Keller