Gloria M. Plasencio, 73, Scottsbluff

Gloria M. Plasencio, 73, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 in Scottsbluff. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Northfield Assembly of God Church in Gering. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m., Monday, January 22, at Bridgman Funeral Home, (formerly Jolliffe Funeral Home) in Scottsbluff, with a prayer service beginning at 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to DaVita Dialysis.

Gloria was born January 11, 1944 in Laredo, Texas to Leandro and Candelaria (Segoviano) Jimenez. She moved to Scottsbluff with her family at the age of three. Gloria attended school at Scottsbluff.

She married Victor Plasencio and to this union ten children were born. Gloria also raised a grandson, Vicente “Cente” Plasencio.

She worked at Sunshine Corner as a cook for a few years after her children were raised. Gloria treasured her time spent there working with the children and learning to cook several American dishes.

Gloria enjoyed reading historical, non-fiction stories, putting together puzzles and cooking. She was a devoted Christian and faithfully read her Bible. She was an amazing example of what it means to be a true believer. Gloria attended Templo Fuente De Vida Church in Scottsbluff where she further strengthened her relationship with God.

Gloria cherished her family immensely. She loved visiting with them whenever and however she could, especially shopping or going for rides around the valley. Gloria had a gentle, calm spirit that was felt by all around her. She was always a good listener and a loving Grandma to everyone, even to those outside of her own family. She will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Virginia Plasencio of Scottsbluff, Victoria Plasencio of Torrington, Velma (Louie) Perez of Scottsbluff, Victor Mark (Andrea) Plasencio of Cheyenne, Veronica Plasencio of Scottsbluff, Vera Plasencio of Omaha, Lupe Cande Plasencio of Scottsbluff and Valerie Plasencio of Scottsbluff; 36 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; five siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Victor Plasencio I and Victor Plasencio II; and eight siblings.