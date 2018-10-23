Gordon Kay Howard, 85, Scottsbluff

Gordon Kay Howard, 85, of Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Per his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held at 10am on Friday, October 26, 2018 at The Residency with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at High Butte Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Gordon’s honor be made in care of the Community Christian School, Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy, or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Gordon’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Gordon Kay Howard was born in a sod house southeast or McGrew Nebraska on July 10, 1933 to W. O. and Lottie Mae Howard, the sixth of a family of seven children. He was married to Patty Johns on July 10, 1953 in the Melbeta Methodist Church and has lived in this area for 85 years, except for a time in the US Army in Fort Ord, California and Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland as an ammunition instructor 1954-1956. Gordon helped his father and neighbors farm at an early age. From milking cows to raising hogs with his father-in-law, Earl Johns. He worked as a salesman at Lockwood’s, Lindsey Softwater, and was an independent salesman for farm equipment. Gordon and Patty ran Fair View grocery east of Scottsbluff for two years before returning to farm the home place. The decision was made to sell the home place in order to start the Oregon Trail Wagon Train. What began with a few canoes on the North Platte and a passion for history evolved into a well-known business that blessed thousands of people over the years. In 2000, after 28 years, retirement called and a straw bale house was built at the base of Chimney Rock. Gordon and Patty farmed for a few more years, did some traveling and enjoyed the outdoors.

Everything done in Gordon’s life was done with passion; Hunting, fishing, and especially Nebraska history, right down to building a straw bale house, it was all thoroughly studied then it was full steam ahead. He loved Chimney Rock and was an advocate for including it on the state quarter. Believing deeply in the preservation of Nebraska history, Gordon and Patty donated land for the Chimney Rock Visitors Center. He loved to talk about, study, learn, preserve, interpret and teach Oregon Trail history. His love of history and educating anyone interested led him to speak at schools and host school field trips. He was more than just a portrayal of a pioneer, he became a pioneer in the tourism industry in Nebraska. He was a member of the Highway 26 Association, Western Nebraska Tourism Collation, and was an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy. He supported lodging tax legislation and was the recipient of the Henry Fonda Award. As our beloved wagon master, his family would like to say on his behalf for a final time “WAGONS HO!“

Survivors include his wife Patty, sons Daniel (Colleen) Howard of Morrill, NE; Kevin (Connie) Howard of Sidney, NE; and daughter Crystal (Patrick) Hoehn of Kearney, NE. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.