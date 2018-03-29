Gordon W. Smith, 81, Hemingford

Gordon W. Smith, 81, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018 at his rural Hemingford home.

He was born in Alliance on June 20, 1936 to Alfred D. and Beulah (Wehr) Smith. His mother passed away when he was born. After attending school in Hemingford he graduated from Alliance High School in 1954. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on September 22, 1954 joining the Combat Engineers and serving until 1958. He served in Germany and Fort Lewis, WA.

He married Dorothy Turnbo at Hemingford in Nov. 1959. In March of 1960 they moved to Golden, CO where Gordon began working at the Coors Brewery. Four children, Kathy, Daniel, Dennis and Douglas were born to this union. This marriage would end in divorce with Gordon being granted full custody of his children. In November 1974 he met Diana Davis in Casper, WY while visiting family there. Following a short courtship they were married in Casper at her parents’ house with his 4 children and her 3 children, Johnny, Monty and Lynn becoming one family. Gordon then adopted Diana’s 3 children. They returned to Golden and Coors Brewery. His job changed with Coor’s and in 1995 they moved to Hemingford.

In January 1999 Gordon served as a Box Butte County Commissioner and would also drive the VA van to Hot Springs, SD. In 2002 he became a paid driver and did that until Oct. 2011.

He is survived by his wife, Diana, his children, Kathy Nelson of Lancaster, WI, Daniel (Krissy) Smith of Westminster, CO, Johnny Smith of Lancaster, WI, Dennis Smith of Denver, CO, Monty Smith of Eagle Mountain, UT, Lynn (Maurice) Smulders of Castle Rock, CO and Doug (Ashley) Smith of Lancaster, WI along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert Smith of Casper, WY, James Smith of Boise, ID, Donald Smith of Glenrock, WY and Karen Parra of Redland, CA.

Graveside services with military honors will be Saturday, April 7 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hemingford Cemetery with Pastor Jim West officiating. A reception will be held at the Hemingford American Legion following the service.

Memorials may be given to the Hemingford Congregational Church, American Legion, Hemingford Volunteer Firefighters Association or the H.H.S. Booster Club.